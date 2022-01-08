Aaj Ka Panchang, January 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

The Panchang for Saturday or Shanivar will mark the Shashthi tithi in the Pausha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The Shashthi tithi will be falling under the first Panchak muhurat of the year. According to Vedic astrology, Panchak takes place when the five constellations are aligned in the sky. The five constellations that consist of Panchak creation are: Dhanishta, Satbhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Revati. During Panchak, moon spends two and a half days in each Rashi or zodiac.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 8

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:15 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 05:41 PM. The moon will rise on Saturday at 11:27 AM, while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 11:37 PM, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 8

The Shashthi tithi will be in effect till 10:42 AM after which the Saptami tithi will prevail. The Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 07:10 AM on January 9 after which Revati nakshatra will come into effect. The Moon will be in Meena Rashi while the Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 8

According to Panchang, Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:07 PM to 12:49 PM. The Brahma muhurat timings for Saturday according to Panchang are from 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM, while the Godhuli muhurat will be activefrom 05:30 PM and prevail till 05:54 PM. Vijaya Muhurat will stay from 02:12 PM to 02:54 PM while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 05:41 PM and remain so till 07:02 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 8

Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam to come into effect from 09:52 AM to 11:10 AM. The timings for Dur Muhurtam will be from 07:15 AM to 07:57 AM.The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 01:46 PM to 03:04 PM while the Varjyam Yoga will be in effect between04:16 PM and 05:55 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be active from 07:15 AM to 08:33 AM according to Panchang.

