Aaj Ka Panchang, January 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on First Day of New Year

Aaj Ka Panchang, January 1, 2022: The first day of the new year will mark the Trayodashi tithi in Krishna Paksha of the Pausha month. The auspicious Masik Shivratri will also prevail today. However, a bunch of inauspicious muhurats like Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga will be in effect today. The first day of the new year will be Saturday (Shaniwara).

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 1

According to Panchang the sunrise on January 1 will take place at 07:13 AM, while the sunset will happen a minute later than December 31st, 05:35 PM. Today, the moon will set at 4:03 AM and the moonrise is slated to take place on January 2, at 6:42 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 1

The Trayodashi tithi will prevail till the early hours of January 1, 07:17 AM. It will be followed by Chaturdashi tithi which will be in effect upto 03:41 AM on January 02. The nakshatra will be Jyeshtha upto 07:18 PM, and for the remaining hours Mula nakshatra will take over. Just when the nakshtra will change, the moon will also change its position from Vrishchika rashi to Dhanu rashi. The Sun will be stationed in Dhanu rashi only.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 1

Ravi Yoga will not be prevailing on January 1, however, Abhijit, Brahma, and other auspicious muhurats will be effective today. The Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:04 PM to 12:45 PM and the Brahma muhurat will prevail between 05:24 AM and 06:19 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat, will come in effect at 05:25 PM and it will prevail till 05:49 PM. Sayahna Sandhya will fall between 05:35 PM and 06:57 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 1

According to Panchang, the Ganda Moola will be in effect for the while day along with this the timing of other inauspicious muhurats are – Rahu Kalam from 09:49 AM to 11:07 AM, Bhadra from 07:17 AM to 05:30 PM, Vidaal Yoga between 07:13 AM and 07:18 PM, and the Aadal yoga will come in effect at 07:18 PM and it will conclude at 07:14 AM on Jan 02.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.