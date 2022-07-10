Aaj Ka Panchang, July 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 10, 2022: The Panchang for this Ravivaar or Sunday will mark Ekadashi Tithi (up to 2:13 PM) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. On this day we will observe 2 major Hindu events: Vasudeva Dwadashi and Devshayani Ekadashi. Furthermore, there are a few auspicious times today during which you can get success if you plan to begin any new work.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 10

The Sun is going to rise at 5:31 AM and set at 7:22 PM, this Sunday. While the Moon is likely to rise at 3:52 PM and set at 2:35 AM on July 11.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 10

According to panchang, Ekadashi Tithi will remain in effect till 2:13 PM. Thereafter the Dwadashi Tithi will take over. Vishakha Nakshatra or constellation is expected to be in effect till 9:55 AM. The sun is going to be in Mithuna Rashi whereas the moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 10

The auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:09 AM and end at 4:50 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be present from 7:08 PM to 7:32 PM. The Abhijit Muhurat is going to arrive from 11:59 AM to 12:54 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will start from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 10

This Sunday, the inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal to begin and end are 5:38 PM to 7:22 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:54 PM to 5:38 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 12:26 PM and will end at 2:10 PM. The inauspicious Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 5:31 PM to 6:27 PM.

