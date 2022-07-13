Aaj Ka Panchang, July 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 13, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday will mark the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. Today, seven major events will be observed; Kokila Vrat, Vyasa Puja, Ashadha Purnima, Chakshusha Manvadi, Guru Purnima, Ashadha Purnima Vrat, and Anvadhan. There are also a few auspicious times during which one can begin new work on this day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 13

As per Drik Panchang, the Sun is likely to rise at 5:32 AM and set at 7:22 PM. The Moon is expected to rise at 7:20 PM. However, the timing for moonset is not certain.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 13

Purnima Tithi is going to remain in effect till 12:06 AM on July 14 and then the Pratipada Tithi will take place. Purva Ashadha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 11:18 AM. The Sun will stay in Mithuna Rashi while the Moon is expected to be in Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 13

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:11 AM this Wednesday and end at 4:51 AM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat to start and end are from 7:08 PM to 7:32 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to start from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 13

The inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal will begin from 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:43 AM to 12:27 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 7:16 AM and will end at 8:59 AM. Today, Dur Muhurat will be there from 11:59 AM to 12:54 PM.

