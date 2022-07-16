Aaj Ka Panchang, July 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 16, 2022: The Panchang for Shanivaar (Saturday) will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. Today, we observe four major events: Jayaparvati Vrat, Karka Sankranti, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi, Bhadra, and Panchaka. If you’re planning on starting something new in your personal or professional life, read here to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 16

The Sun is predicted to rise at 05:34 AM and set at 07:21 PM whereas the Moon is expected to rise at 09:49 PM and set at 08:08 AM on June 17.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 16

This Shanivaar, Tritiya Tithi will remain in effect up to 01:27 PM. Right after this time, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Dhanishta Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 03:10 PM. The Sun is predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi till 11:11 PM while the moon is expected to be in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 16

Today, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:12 AM and end at 04:53 AM. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 12:00 AM to 12:55 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be from 07:07 PM to 07:31 PM and for the Vijaya Muhurat, the auspicious timings will be in effect from 02:45 PM to 03:40 PM, this Saturday.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 16

The inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal, this Saturday, will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 10:44 AM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 05:34 AM to 07:17 AM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 02:10 PM and will end at 03:54 PM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 05:34 AM to 06:29 AM and then from 06:29 AM to 07:24 AM.

