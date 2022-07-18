Aaj Ka Panchang, July 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 18, 2022: The Panchang for Somwar (Monday) will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. Today we will observe five major events: First Shravan Somwar Vrat, Panchaka, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new, read here to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 18

The Sun is predicted to rise at 5:35 AM and set at 7:20 PM whereas the Moon is expected to rise at 10:58 PM and set at 10:19 AM on July 19.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 18

This Somwar, Panchami Tithi will remain in effect up to 8:54 AM. Right after this time, the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 12:24 PM. The sun is predicted to be in the Karka Rashi while the moon is expected to be in the Kumbha Rashi up to 6:34 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 18

Today, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:13 AM and end at 4:54 AM. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 12:00 AM to 12:55 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be from 7:06 PM to 7:30 PM. For the Vijaya Muhurat, the auspicious timings will be effective from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM, this Monday.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 18

The inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal, this Monday, will be in effect from 7:18 AM to 9:01 AM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:10 PM to 3:54 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 10:44 AM and end at 12:27 PM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 12:55 PM to 1:50 PM and then from 3:40 PM to 4:35 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.