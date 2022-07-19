Aaj Ka Panchang, July 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 19, 2022: The Panchang for Mangalawar (Tuesday) will mark the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. Today we will observe seven major events: First Mangala Gauri Vrat, Bhadra, Panchaka, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga and Aadal Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new, read here to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 19

The Sun is predicted to rise at 5:35 AM and set at 7:19 PM whereas the Moon is expected to rise at 11:29 PM and set at 11:19 AM on July 20.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 19

This Mangalawar, Sashthi Tithi will remain in effect up to 7:49 AM. Right after this time, the Saptami Tithi will take place. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 12:12 PM. The sun is predicted to be in the Karka Rashi while the moon is expected to be in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 19

Today, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:13 AM and end at 4:54 AM. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 12:00 AM to 12:55 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be from 7:06 PM to 7:30 PM. For the Vijaya Muhurat, the auspicious timings will be effective from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM, this Tuesday.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 19

This Tuesday, the inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal, will be in effect from 3:53 PM to 5:36 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 9:01 AM and end at 10:44 AM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:20 AM to 9:15 AM and then from 11:26 PM to 12:07 AM on July 20.

