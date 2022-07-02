Aaj Ka Panchang, July 2, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 2, 2022: The Panchang for this Shanivaar (Saturday) will mark the Tritiya Tithi (up to 03:16 PM) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. On this day, we will observe three major events: Bhadra, Ganda Moola and Ravi Yoga. Read below when will the sunrise and sunset happen today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 2

This Shanivaar, the Sun is predicted to rise at 05:27 AM and set at 07:23 PM. Meanwhile, the Moon is expected to rise at 07:58 AM and set at 09:59 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 2

Tritiya Tithi will be in effect till 03:16 PM. Just after this time, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. Ashlesha Nakshatra or constellation is expected to be in effect all night. The Sun is predicted to be in Mithuna Rashi while the Moon is predicted to be in the Karka Rashi, this Saturday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 2

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:07 AM and end at 4:47 AM today. Timings for the Vijaya Muhurat to start and end are 2:44 PM to 3:40 PM. Whereas, the Abhijeet Muhurat will begin at 11:57 AM and end at 12:53 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted from 7:09 PM to 7:33 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 2

The timings for inauspicious Rahu Kaal will be from 08:56 AM to 10:41 AM. Gulikai Kaal will take place from 05:27 AM to 07:12 AM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 02:10 PM and end at 03:54 PM. While Dur Muhurat will appear twice this day, first from 05:27 AM to 06:23 AM and then from 06:23 AM to 07:19 AM.

