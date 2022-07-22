Aaj Ka Panchang, July 22, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 22, 2022: The Panchang for Friday will mark the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. On this day we are going to observe four major Hindu events, including Masik Karthigai, and Bhadra. Check more details about sunrise, sunset, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 22

The Sun is expected to rise at 5:37 AM and set at 7:18 PM, while the Moon is predicted to rise at 1:05 AM on July 23 and set at 2:10 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 22

According to Drik Panchang, Navami Tithi will remain in effect up to 9:32 AM. Soon after Navami Tithi, the Dashami Tithi will take place. The Bharani Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 4:25 PM. The sun is going to be in the Karka Rashi and the moon will stay in the Mesha Rashi up to 11:02 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 22

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat starts at 4:14 AM and ends at 4:56 AM. The Amrit Kalam will be there from 11:11 AM to 12:56 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 7:04 PM and 7:28 PM. The auspicious timings for the Vijaya Muhurat will be from 2:44 PM to 3:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 22

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will be from 10:45 AM to 12:27 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:19 AM to 9:02 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat begins at 3:53 PM and ends at 5:35 PM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 8:21 AM to 9:16 AM and then from 12:55 PM to 1:50 PM.

