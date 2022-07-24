Aaj Ka Panchang, July 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 24, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday will mark Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. On this day we will observe three major Hindu events: Rohini Vrat, Kamika Ekadashi and Dwi Pushkara Yoga. Check more details about sunrise and sunset. If you are planning on starting something new read further for the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 24

The Sun is expected to rise at 5:38 AM and set at 7:17 PM, while the Moon is predicted to rise at 2:25 AM on July 25 and set at 4:03 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 24

According to Drik Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi will remain in effect up to 1:45 PM. Soon after Ekadashi Tithi, the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Rohini Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect till 10:00 PM. The sun is going to be in the Karka Rashi and the moon is going to be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 24

This Sunday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:15 AM and end at 4:57 AM. The Amrit Kalam will be there from 6:25 PM to 8:13 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will take place between 7:03 PM and 7:27 PM. The auspicious timings for the Vijaya Muhurat will be from 2:44 PM to 3:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 24

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will be from 5:35 PM to 7:17 PM, and for Gulikai Kaal the timings will be from 3:52 PM to 5:35 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 12:27 PM and end at 2:10 PM. This Sunday, the inauspicious timings for Dur Muhurat will be from 5:28 PM to 6:22 PM.

