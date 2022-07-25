Aaj Ka Panchang, July 25, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 25, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month. Hindu devotees will observe six major religious events on this day: Kamika Ekadashi Parana, Second Shravan Somwar Vrat, Pradosh Vrat, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. Since there are so many auspicious events scheduled for this Somavaar, it is important for one to be aware of the auspicious timings, as well as, the inauspicious timings of the day. But worry not, we bring you details about the sunrise, sunset, moonrise, moonset, nakshatra and auspicious timings for Monday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 25

Today, the Sun is expected to rise at 5:38 AM and set at 7:17 PM. On the other hand, Moon is predicted to set at 4:57 PM.and rise at 3:11 AM on July 26.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 25

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect until 4:15 PM. The Trayodashi Tithi will occur right after Dwadashi Tithi ends. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 1:06 PM. The sun will be in the Karka Rashi while the moon will remain in the Vrishabha Rashi till 11:33 AM and then shift to Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 25

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat starts at 4:16 AM and ends at 4:57 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 7:03 PM to 7:27 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:44 PM to 3:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 25

This Monday, the inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal will begin from 7:21 AM to 9:03 AM, whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:10 PM to 3:52 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 10:45 AM and end at 12:27 PM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will arrive two times, first from 12:55 PM to 1:49 PM and then from 3:38 PM to 4:33 PM.

