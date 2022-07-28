Aaj Ka Panchang, July 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 28, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Sawan month. Hindus will observe various religious events on this day including Hariyali Amavasya, Aadi Amavasai, Darsha Amavasya, Anvadhan, Shravana Amavasya, Guru Pushya Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Amrita Siddhi Yoga. Since the day has welcomed so many auspicious events, it is important for one to be aware of the Shubh or auspicious timings. Read on to find out everything.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 28

The Sun is likely to rise at 5:40 AM and set at 7:15 PM. Because of Amavasya, Moon is not going to be visible at the night. Though it will be seen coming down from the sky before 7:21 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 28

The Amavasya Tithi is predicted to be in effect till 11:24 PM. The Pratipada Tithi is expected to occur right after Chaturdashi Tithi ends. The Punarvasu Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 7:05 am. Today the Sun, as well as the Moon, will remain in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 28

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:17 AM and end at 4:58 AM. While the timing for Abhijit Muhurat to arrive is from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 7:01 PM to 7:25 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 2:43 PM to 3:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 28

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal will begin from 2:09 PM to 3:51 PM, whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:04 AM to 10:46 AM. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 5:40 AM and end at 7:22 AM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 10:12 AM to 11:06 AM and then from 3:38 PM to 4:32 PM.

