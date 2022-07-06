Aaj Ka Panchang, July 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 6, 2022: The Panchang for Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month will mark the Saptami Tithi up to 07:48 PM, this Budhavaar (Wednesday). Today we will observe six major events: Ashadha Ashtahnika Begins, Bhadra, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you’re planning to start a new work today, here are the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 6

This Wednesday, the Sun is expected to rise at 05:29 AM and set at 07:23 PM. While the Moon is predicted to rise at 11:42 AM and set at 12:04 AM on July 7.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 6

Saptami Tithi will remain in effect till 07:48 PM. Right after this time, the Ashtami Tithi will take place. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra or constellation is expected to be in effect till 11:44 AM. The Sun is predicted to be in Mithuna Rashi whereas the moon is expected to be in Kanya Rashi, this Budhavaar.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 6

This Wednesday, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:08 AM and end at 4:48 AM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will exist from 7:09 PM to 7:33 PM and the Vijaya Muhurat is going to start from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 6

This Budhavaar, the inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal will take place from 12:26 PM to 02:10 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:42 AM to 12:26 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will stay from 07:13 AM to 08:57 AM. While the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 11:58 AM to 12:54 PM. The Bhadra Muhurat will be in effect from 07:48 PM to 05:29 AM on July 7.

