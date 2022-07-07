Aaj Ka Panchang, July 7, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 7, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday will mark the Ashtami Tithi (up to 7:28 pm) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. Today we will also observe the religious Hindu event of Masik Durgashtami. To know more about this day read all the way through.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 7

This Thursday, the Sun is likely to rise at 5:29 am and set at 7:23 pm. While the Moon is expected to rise at 12:39 pm and set at 12:36 am on July 8.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 7

Ashtami Tithi began from 7:48 pm, on July 6 and will remain in effect till 7:28 pm on July 7. Hasta Nakshatra or constellation will be present up till 12:20 pm. The Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi whereas the Moon will be in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 7

The Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:08 am and end at 4:49 am on Thursday. The Abhijeet Muhurat is going to begin at 11:58 am and end at 12:54 pm. Timings for the Vijaya Muhurat to start and end are 2:45 pm to 3:40 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 7:09 pm to 7:33 pm

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 7

The Rahu Kaal will take place from 2:10 pm to 3:54 pm, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 8:58 am to 10:42 am. Yamaganda Muharat is going to appear at 5:29 am and end at 7:13 am. The Bhadra Muhurat will show up at 5:29 am and go away at 7:43 pm. The inauspicious Dur Muhurat will arrive twice this day first from 10:07 am to 11:03 am and then from 3:40 pm to 4:36 pm.

