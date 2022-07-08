Aaj Ka Panchang, July 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 8, 2022: The Panchang for Friday will mark the Navami Tithi (up to 6:25 pm) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. This Friday has some auspicious as well as some inauspicious timings that one should be aware of. According to beliefs, work done during an inauspicious moment might not be fruitful for you, so read here for information in this regard.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 8

According to panchang, the Sun is likely to rise at 5:30 am this day, and set at 7:23 pm. While the Moon is predicted to rise at 1:40 pm and set at 1:10 am on July 9.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 8

Navami Tithi began from 7:28 pm, on July 7 and will remain in effect till 6:25 pm today. Chitra Nakshatra or constellation will be present up till 12:14 pm. The Moon will be in the Tula Rashi whereas the Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 8

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is going to start from 4:09 am to 4:49 am on Friday. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 7:09 pm to 7:33 pm. The time for the Vijaya Muhurat to start is 2:45 pm and the time for it to end is 3:40 pm. Abhijeet Muhurat will begin from 11:58 am to12:54 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 8

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 10:42 am to 12:26 pm. Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:14 am to 8:58 am. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat to start and end are 3:54 pm and 5:38 pm. Dur Muhurat will first appear in the morning from 8:16 am to 9:12 am and then from 12:54 pm to 1:49 pm in noon.

