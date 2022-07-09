Aaj Ka Panchang, July 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 9, 2022: For this Shanivaar (Saturday), the Panchang will mark Dashami Tithi (up to 4:39 PM) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. Today we will observe 7 major Hindu events: Gauri Vrat Begins, Bhadra, Vinchudo, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new, read all the way through for the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 9

The Sun is likely to rise at 5:30 AM and set at 7:22 PM, this Saturday. While the Moon is expected to rise at 2:44 PM and set at 1:49 AM on July 10.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 9

Dashami Tithi will remain in effect till 4:39 PM. Right after this time, the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. Swati Nakshatra or constellation is expected to be in effect till 11:25 AM, this Shanivaar. The sun is expected to be in Mithuna Rashi whereas the moon is predicted to be in Tula Rashi up to 4:21 AM on July 10.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 9

The auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat for this Saturday will begin at 4:09 AM and end at 4:50 AM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 7:09 PM to 7:33 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to start from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM and the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:59 AM to 12:54 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 9

This Saturday, the inauspicious timings for Rahu Kaal will take place from 8:58 AM to 10:42 AM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 5:30 AM to 7:14 AM. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 2:10 PM and will end at 3:54 PM. While the inauspicious timings for Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 5:30 AM to 6:26 AM, then again from 6:26 AM to 7:21 AM.

