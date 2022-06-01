Aaj Ka Panchang, June 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 1, 2022: The panchang for Wednesday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi (up to 9:46 pm) of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. To find out what all times are good to kick off this month with positivity read here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 1

As per panchang, the Sun is expected to rise at 5:24 am on Wednesday. It will disappear from the sky by 7:14 pm. The Moon is predicted to rise from 6:29 am on the next day while it will set by 9:07 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR June 1

Dwitiya tithi started at 7:19 pm on May 31 and ends at 9:46 pm on June 1. After this time, the Tritiya tithi will come into effect. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 1:01 pm. The Moon and the Sun will stay in the Mithuna and Vrishabha Rashi throughout the day.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR June 1

You can plan to hold a religious event or start any new work at the following timings of the day:

On Wednesday, the Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:02 am to 4:43 am. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:01 pm to 7:25 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:38 pm and end at 3:33 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR June 1

Any auspicious work must be avoided in the following timings of the day:

This Wednesday Rahu Kaal will take place from 12:19 pm to 2:03 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:35 am to 12:19 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin from 7:07 am and end at 8:51 am. Moreover, Dur Muharat will be observed in the morning from 11:51 am to 12:47 pm.

