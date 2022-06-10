Aaj Ka Panchang, June 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 10, 2022: The panchang for Friday or shukravaar will mark the Dashami Tithi (up to 7:25 am) of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. Devotees will observe Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat or fasting on this day. It is regarded as the toughest among all Ekadashi fasting since people spend the whole day without water and any type of food. Devotees keep Ekadashi fast to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 10

As per the panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 5:23 am on Friday. It will set by 7:19 pm. The Moon is predicted to rise from 2:52 pm while it will set by 2:38 am on June 11.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 10

Dashmi tithi begins from 8:21 am on June 9 and will remain in effect till 8:21 am on June 10. After this time, the Ekadashi tithi will start. The Chitra Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 3:37 am on June 11. The Moon will stay in the Kanya Rashi and the Sun will be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 10

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:02 am and end at 4:42 am on Friday. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:53 am to 12:48 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:05 pm to 7:29 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:40 pm and end at 3:36 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 10

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 10:36 am to 12:21 pm. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:07 am to 8:52 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 3:50 pm and end at 5:34 pm. Furthermore, Dur Muharat will be observed twice. First, from 8:10 am to 9:06 am and then from 12:48 pm to 1:44 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.