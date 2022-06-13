Aaj ka Panchang, June 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 13, 2022: The Panchang for the Shukla Paksha, Jyeshtha month’s Somawar (Monday) will mark Chaturdashi tithi upto 09:02 PM. On this day we observe the occurrence of eight major events: Bhadra, Vinchudo, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 13

As per the panchang, the sun is expected to rise at 05:23 AM and set at 07:20 PM while the moon is predicted to rise from 06:16 PM and set at 04:50 AM on June 14.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 13

Chaturdashi tithi will begin from 08:17 PM on June 12 and will remain in effect till 09:02 PM on June 13. After this time, the Chaturthi tithi is going to take over. The Anuradha Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 02:42 AM on June 14.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 13

On Monday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:02 AM and end at 04:43 AM. While timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 07:06 PM t 07:30 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be from 02:41 PM to 03:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 13

Today Rahu Kaal will be in effect from 07:07 AM to 08:52 PM and Gulikai Kalam will take place from 02:06 PM to 03:50 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will begin at 10:37 AM and will end at 12:21 PM. In addition, Dur Muhurtam will be in effect twice from 12:49 PM to 01:45 PM and then from 03:37 PM to 04:32 PM.

