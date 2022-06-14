Aaj Ka Panchang, June 14, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 14, 2022: The panchang for Tuesday will mark the Purnima Tithi (up to 5:21 pm) of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. You can plan to start a new work or hold an event during the auspicious times of the day. Check them out here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 14

As per the panchang, the Sun will rise at 5:23 am on Tuesday and set at 7:20 pm. The Moon is expected to rise from 7:29 pm while the timing for it to set is not certain.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 14

Purnima tithi began from 9:02 pm on June 13 and will remain in effect till 5:21 pm on June 14. After this time, the Pratipada tithi is going to take over. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 6:32 pm. The Moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Sun will stay in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 14

On Tuesday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:02 am to 4:43 am. Whereas timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:06 pm to 7:30 pm. The Abhijit Muhurat will be arriving from 11:53 am to 12:49 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will begin at 2:41 pm and conclude at 3:37 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 14

Today Rahu Kaal will take place from 3:51 pm to 05:35 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:21 pm to 2:06 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 8:52 am and end at 10:37 am. Also, the inauspicious Dur Muharat will be observed twice. First from 8:10 am to 9:06 am and then from 11:21 pm to 12:01 am June 15.

