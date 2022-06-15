Aaj Ka Panchang, June 15, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 15, 2022: The panchang for Wednesday or budhavaar will mark the Pratipada Tithi (up to 1:31 pm) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. The day will mark two big events, namely Mithuna Sankranti and Ishti. To know more details, read here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 15

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 5:23 am on Wednesday and set at 7:20 pm. While the Moon is expected to rise from 8:38 pm and set at 5:50 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 15

Pratipada Tithi is going to begin from 5:21 pm on June 14 and will remain in effect till 1:31 pm on June 15. After this time, the Dwitiya tithi is going to take over. The Mula Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 3:33 pm. The Moon will be in the Dhanu Rashi and the Sun will stay in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 15

On Wednesday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:02 am to 4:43 am. Whereas timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:06 pm to 7:30 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will begin at 2:41 pm and conclude at 3:37 pm. Pratah Sandhya Muhurat will arrive from 4:23 am to 5:23 am.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 15

Today Rahu Kaal will take place from 12:22 pm to 2:06 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:37 am to 12:22 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 7:08 am and end at 8:52 am. Also, the inauspicious Dur Muharat will be observed from 11:54 am to 12:50 pm.

