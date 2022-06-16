Aaj Ka Panchang, June 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 16, 2022: The panchang for Thursday or guruvaar will mark the Dwitiya Tithi (up to 9:44 am) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. The day has several auspicious times which you must know if planning to start a new work or hold an event.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 16

The Sun will rise at 5:23 am on Thursday and will set at 7:21 pm. While the Moon is predicted to rise at 9:40 pm and set at 6:58 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 16

Dwitiya Tithi is going to begin from 1:31 pm on June 15 and will remain in effect till 9:44 am on June 16. Following this time, the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra or constellation will in presence up to 12:37 pm. The Moon will stay in the Dhanu Rashi and the Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 16

On Thursday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:03 am to 4:43 am. Whereas timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:07 pm to 7:31 pm. Abhijeet Muhurat will take place from 11:54 am to 12:50 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:41 pm and end at 3:37 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 16

According to Panchang, Rahu Kaal will take place from 2:07 pm to 3:51 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 8:52 am to 10:37 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 5:23 am and end at 7:08 am. Also, the inauspicious Dur Muharat will be observed two times this day; first from 10:02 am to 10:58 am and then from 3:37 pm to 4:33 pm.

