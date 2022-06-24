Aaj Ka Panchang, June 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 24, 2022: The Panchang for Friday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi (up to 11:12 pm) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. On this day, we will observe the Yogini Ekadashi. Many people observe fast on Yogini Ekadashi.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 24

This Friday, the Sun is predicted to rise at 5:24 am and set at 7:23 pm while the Moon is expected to rise at 2:30 am on the next day and set at 3:19 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 24

Ekadashi Tithi is going to remain in effect from 9:41 pm (June 23) till 11:12 pm on June 24. Dwadashi Tithi will take place after this time. Ashwini Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 8:04 am. The Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi and the Moon will stay in the Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 24

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:04 am and end at 4:44 am on Friday. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:09 pm to 7:33 pm. The Abhijeet Muhurat will arrive at 11:56 am and go away at 12:51 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to commence from 2:43 pm to 3:39 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 24

The Rahu Kaal will take place from 10:39 am to12:24, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:09 am to 8:54The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 3:53 pm and end at 5:38 pm. Ultimately, the Dur Muhurat will be appearing two times. First from 8:12 am to 9:08 am and then from 12:51 pm to 1:47

