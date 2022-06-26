Aaj Ka Panchang, June 26, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 26, 2022: The panchang for Sunday or Ravivaar will mark the Trayodashi Tithi (up to 3:25 am, June 27) of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. On this day we will observe Pradosh vrat in which devotees pay an ode to Lord Shiva and celebrate his triumph over the demons.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 26

According to the panchang, the Sun will be rising at 5:25 am on Sunday. It will get down by 7:23 pm. The Moon is predicted to rise at 3:44 am on the next day and set by 5:12 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 26

Trayodashi tithi began from 1:09 am on June 26 and will remain in effect till 3:25 am on June 27. Immediately after this time, the Chaturdashi tithi will be in place. The Krittika Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 1:06 pm. The Moon will be in the Vrishabha Rashi and the Sun will stay in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 26

On Sunday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will take place from 4:05 am to 4:45 am. While timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:09 pm to 7:33 pm. The Abhijit Muhurat is going to be in place from 11:56 am to 12:52 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:44 pm and end at 3:39 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 26

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 5:38 pm to 7:23 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:53 pm to 5:38 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 12:24 pm and end at 2:09 pm. Ultimately, Dur Muharat will arrive from 5:31 pm to 6:27 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.