Aaj Ka Panchang, June 27, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 27, 2022: The Panchang for Monday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. We will also observe two big religious events Masik Shivratri and Rohini Vrat on this day. To check more details of the day give it a read here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 27

This Monday, the Sun is predicted to rise at 5:25 am and set at 7:23 pm. While the Moon is likely to rise at 4:27 am on June 28 and set at 6:08 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 27

Chaturdashi Tithi will remain in effect from 3:25 am to 5:52 am on June 28. Rohini Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 4:02 pm. The Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi and the Moon will stay in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 27

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:05 am and end at 4:45 am on Monday. The timings for Abhijeet Muhurat to begin and end are 11:56 am and 12:52 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will start from 7:09 pm to 7:33 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to commence from 2:44 pm to 3:40 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 27

The Rahu Kaal will take place from 7:10 am to 8:55 am, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:09 pm to 3:54 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 10:39 am and end at 12:24 pm. The inauspicious Dur Muhurat will be arriving two times. First from 12:52 pm to 1:48 pm and then from 3:40 pm to 4:35 pm.

