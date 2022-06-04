Aaj Ka Panchang, June 4, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 4, 2022: The Panchang for Saturday or Shaniwar will mark the Panchami Tithi in the Jyeshtha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also be marked by muhurats like the Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga, Vidaal Yoga.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 4

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 5:30 am. The timing for sunset is predicted to take place at 7:31 pm. The moon rises on June 4 at 9:14 am while the moonset is predicted to take place at 11:38 pm according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 4

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect upto 4:52 am, June 5 after which the Shashthi tithi will come into effect. The Pushya or constellation will be effective upto 9:55 pm after which Ashlesha nakshatra will come into effect on Saturday. The Moon will be in Karka Rashi, while the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 4

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will be coming into effect on Saturday from 12:02 pm to 12:58 pm. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 4:10 am and remain so till 4:50 am. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 7:17 pm and prevail till 7:41pm. Vijaya muhurat will be prevailing on Saturday from 2:51 pm to 3:47 pm, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect from 7:31 pm to 8:31 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 4

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat of Panchaka to be effective throughout the day. Rahu Kalam will be in effect from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Saturday will be from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 2:16 pm to 4:01 pm, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail from 5:30 am to 7:15 am.

The Ganda Moola muhurat will be effective from 9:55 pm to 5:30 am on June 5. The Vidaal Yoga will start from 9:55 pm and end at 5:30 am on June 5.

