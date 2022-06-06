Aaj Ka Panchang, June 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 6, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Ashtami Tithi (till 6:39 AM) and thereafter the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. If you are planning to hold a puja or an event, then check out the auspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 6

The Sun will rise at 5:23 AM and set at 7:17 PM on Monday. The Moon will rise at 11:00 AM on June 6 and set at 12:32 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 6

The Shashthi tithi will be in effect till 6:39 AM, according to Drik Panchang. The Magha nakshatra will last until 2:26 AM, June 7 and then the Purva Phalguni nakshatra will start. The Moon will be in Simha Rashi on Monday, whereas the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 6

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:02 AM and end at 4:42 AM. While Godhuli Muhurat will be in force on Monday from 7:03 PM to 7:27 PM. The Abhijit Muhurta begins at 11:52 AM and ends at 12:48 PM. Vijaya Muharat is expected to start at 2:39 PM and end at 3:34 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 6

Rahu Kalam will occur between 7:07 AM and 8:51 AM. On this day, Gulika Kaal will be observed from 2:04 PM to 3:48 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 10:36 AM to 12:20 PM. Dur Muharat will appear two times. First from 12:48 PM to 01:43 PM and second from 3:34 PM to 4:30 PM.

