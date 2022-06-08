Aaj Ka Panchang, June 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 8, 2022: The panchang for Wednesday or budhavaar will mark the Ashtami Tithi (up to 8:30 am) of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. On this day we observe Dhumavati Jayanti in which devotees worship Goddess Dhumavati. It is believed that worshipping the Goddess today helps in fulfilling all wishes as well as removing all the problems.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 8

According to the panchang, the Sun is expected to rise at 5:23 am on Wednesday. It will disappear from the sky by 7:18 pm. The Moon is expected to rise from 12:53 pm whereas it will set by 1:34 am on June 9.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 8

Ashtami tithi began from 7:54 am on June 7 and will remain in effect till 8:30 am on June 8. After this time, the Navami tithi is going to take over. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 4:31 am on June 9. The Moon will stay in the Simha Rashi and the Sun will be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 8

On Wednesday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:02 am to 4:42 am. While timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:04 pm to 7:28 pm. The Pratah Sandhya Muhurat is going to appear from 4:22 am to 5:23 am. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:39 pm and end at 3:35 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 8

Today Rahu Kaal will take place from 12:20 pm to 2:05 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:36 am to 12:20 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 7:07 am and end at 8:51 am. Furthermore, Dur Muharat will be observed from 11:52 am to 12:48 pm.

