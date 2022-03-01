Aaj Ka Panchang, March 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Mahashivratri

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 1, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalvar will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Phalguna month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Hindu festival, Mahashivratri. As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on this auspicious day. People worship Lord Shiva by offering Belpatra, gulab jal, milk, dhatura, bhang, roli and flowers to Shivling.

ALSO READ: Happy Mahashivratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Maha Shivratri

Devotees also keep fast on the day from the sunrise to the sunset. After breaking the fast in the evening, they only eat fruits and sweets. It is believed that by worshipping and keeping fast on Mahashivratri, devotees get the wilful from Lord Shiva. Girls keep the fast to get the husband of their choice.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 1

According to Panchang, the sun is expected to rise at 06.46 am on March 1. The sunset timings are predicted to be 06.21 pm. The moon will rise at 06.41 am on March 2 and is expected to set at 04.57 pm on the same day.

Advertisement

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 1

Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 03.17 pm on March 1 and will remain till 01.00 am on March 2. On Wednesday, after 01.00 am Amavasya tithi will come in effect which will mark the end of Krishna Paksha in the Phalgun month. On March 1, the moon will be in the Makra Rashi till 04.32 pm and Kubha Rashi for the whole day. The sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 1

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.07 am to 05.57 am. Abhijit Muharat will begin at 12.10 pm and will end at 12.57 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.09 pm to 06.33 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.29 pm to 3.16 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 1

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 03.27 pm and will end at 04.54 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 12.34 pm to 02.00 pm on Tuesday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 09.40 amto11.07am. Dur Muharat will fall twice Tuesday. It will be from 09.05 am to 09.5 2am and 11.19 pm on March 1 to12.08am on March 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.