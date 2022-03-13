Aaj Ka Panchang, March 13, 2022: The Sun is expected to rise at 06.33 am set at 06.28 pm. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 13, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivar will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month. The day will be observed as the auspicious ravivar fast. On this day, people worship the Sun and observe a day-long fast.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 13

According to Panchang, the Sun is expected to rise at 06.33 am set at 06.28 pm. The moon rise is predicted at 01.45 pm on March 13 and is expected to set at 04.12 am on March 14.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 13

Dashami tithi will begin at 08.08 am on March 13 and will remain till 10.21 am only. On Sunday, after 10.21 am Ekadashi tithi will come in effect. Punarvasu Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect till 08.06 pm. On Sunday, the moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi till 01.30 pm and the sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 13

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.57 am to 05.45 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.07 pm to 12.55 pm on March 13. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.16 pm to 06.40 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 02.30 pm to 3.18 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 13

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 04.59 pm and will end at 06.28 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 03.29 pm to 04.59 pm on Sunday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 12.31 pm to 02.00 pm. Dur Muharat will fall from 04.53 pm to 05.40 pm March 13.

