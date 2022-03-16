Aaj Ka Panchang, March 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 16, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhwar will mark the Trayodashi Tithi in the Phalguna month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also be overshadowed by the Ravi Yoga. This auspicious muhurat prevails under a very distinct nakshatra distance between the Sun and Moon. Ravi Yoga comes into effect when the Moon is four nakshatras away from the Sun.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 16

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:30 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:30 PM. The moon rises on March 16 at 04:40 PM, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 06:06 AM on March 17, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 16

The Trayodashi tithi will be in effect up to 01:39 PM on Wednesday after which the Chaturdashi tithi will come into effect. The Magha nakshatra or constellation will be effective up to 12:21 AM on March 16 after which Purva Phalguni nakshatra will come into effect. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Simha Rashi. The Sun will be in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 16

According to Panchang, the Ravi Yoga will be effective from 06:30 AM to 12:21 AM, March 17. The Abhijit muhurat will not prevail on Wednesday. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 04:54 AM and remain so till 05:42 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:18 PM and prevail till 06:42 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 16

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam muhurat will be in effect from 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Wednesday will be from 12:06 PM to 12:54 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 08:00 AM to 09:30 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, according to Panchang.

