Aaj Ka Panchang, March 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Holika Dahan

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 17, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Brihaspativar will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month. The day will be observed as the auspicious festival of Holi. Often referred to as choti Holi, Hindus begin the festival on Chaturdashi with Holika Dahan. The auspicious timings of Holika Dahan are from 9.20 pm to 10.31 pm on March 17.

There is a belief that Holika Dahan Puja should be conducted in the auspicious timings only otherwise it may bring bad luck to people. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. With Holika, people burn their negativity and brings positivity in their lives.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 17

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 06.29 am and set at 6.30 pm on March 17. The moonrise timing is 05.40 pm on Thursday.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 17

Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 01.40 pm on March 16 and will remain till 01.29 pm on March 17. On Thursday, after 01.29 pm, Amavasya tithi will come in effect. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 12.34 am on March 18. On Thursday, the moon will be in the Simha Rashi and the sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 17

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.53 am to 05.41 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.06 pm to 12.54 pm on March 17. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.18 pm to 06.42 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.18 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 17

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 02.00 pm and will end at 03.30 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 09.29 am to 10.59 am on Thursday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 06.29 am to 07.59 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on March 17. It will be from 10.29 am to 11.17 am and 03.18 pm to 04.06 pm.

