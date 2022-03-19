Aaj Ka Panchang, March 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 19, 2022: The Panchang for Saturday or Shanivar will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month. As per the Hindu calendar, tithi will be observed as the beginning of the new year. The day will also be observed as the auspicious Saturday fast. Every Saturday, people worship Shani Dev and observe a day-long fast to praise the Lord. It is believed that the fast is kept to seek blessings of the Shani Maharaj for prosperity, happiness and removing hurdles from the way. The fast is generally kept for seven consecutive Saturdays.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 19

According to Panchang, the sun is expected to rise at 06.27 am set at 06.32 pm. The moonrise is predicted at 07.40 pm on March 19 and is expected to set at 07.11 am on March 20.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 19

Pratipadha tithi will be in effect till 11.37 am on March 19 after which Dwitiya tithi will come into effect. Hasta Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect on Saturday till 11.38 pm. The moon will be in the Kanya Rashi and the sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 19

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.51 am to 05.39 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.05 pm to 12.53 pm on March 19. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.20 pm to 06.44 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 02.30 pm to 3.18 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 19

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 09.28 am and will end at 10.58 am whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 06.27 am to 07.57 am on Saturday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 02.00 pmto03.30pm. Dur Muharat will be from 06.27 am to 08.03 am.

