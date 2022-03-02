Aaj Ka Panchang, March 2, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 2, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday, or Budhwar, will mark the Amavasya Tithi in the Phalguna month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the Phalguna Amavasya. The new moon day in the Hindu calendar is known as Amavasya. It is a significant day as many rituals are performed only on Amavasya Tithi. All the new moon days are appropriate to perform Shraddha rituals to pay respects to ancestors

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 2

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 6:45 am. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 6:21 pm. The moon will not rise on March 2, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 6:02 pm on Wednesday, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 2

The Amavasya tithi will be in effect upto 11:04 pm on Wednesday after which the Pratipada tithi will come into effect. The Shatabhisha nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 2:37 am on March 3 after which it will move to Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra. According to Panchang, both the Sun and the Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 2

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will not prevail on Wednesday. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 5:06 am and remain so till 5:56 am. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 6:10 pm and prevail till 6:34 pm. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 2:29 pm to 3:16 pm, while the Sayahna Sandhya will prevail from 6:21 pm to 7:36 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 2

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat of Panchaka will prevail throughout Wednesday. The Rahu Kalam muhurat will be in effect from 12:33 pm to 2:00 pm. Timings for Varjyam muhurat are from 10:39 am to 12:10 pm. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 8:12 am to 9:39 am, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 11:06 am to 12:33 pm.

