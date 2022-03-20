Aaj Ka Panchang, March 20, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Bhai Dooj

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 20, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Raviwara will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month. Bhai Dooj will also be observed today. It is one of the most significant Hindu festivals and is expected to strengthen the bond of affection between brothers and sisters. As the name suggests the festival is observed on the second day i.e. Dwitiya Tithi as per Hindu calendar. Notably, there are two Bhai Dooj in Hindu calendar, one is Holi Bhai Dooj and the other one is observed two days after Deepavali Puja and also known as Bhai Dooj.

ALSO READ: Holi Bhai Dooj 2022 Today: Timings and Significance of Bhratri Dwitiya

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 20

According to Panchang, the sun is predicted to rise at 06.25 am and set at 6.32 pm on March 20. The moonrise timing is 08:42 pm and the moon will set at 7:43 am on March 21.

Advertisement

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 20

Dwitiya tithi will prevail upto 10:06 AM, and for later hours, the Tritiya tithi will take over. The nakshatra will be Chitra. It will conclude by 10:40 pm, and for the remaining hours the Swati nakshatra will be in effective. On Sunday, the Moon will be in Kanya Rashi till upto 11:11 AM, following which it will move to Tula Rashi. The Sun will continue to sit in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 20

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04:50 AM to 05:37 AM. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12:04 PM to 12:53 PM on March 20. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06:20 PM to 06:44 PM, while Vijaya muharat will fall between 02:29 PM to 03:18 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 20

As per Drik Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 05:01 PM and will end by 06:32 PM whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 03:30 PM to 05:01 PM on Sunday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 12:28 PM to 01:59 PM. Dur Muharat will be effective between 04:55 PM and 05:43 PM.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.