Aaj Ka Panchang, March 22, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 22, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalwar will mark the Chaturthi Tithi in the Chaitra month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Rang Panchami. Rang Panchami is celebrated after five days of the Holi festival in the rest of India. In some temples of Mathura and Vrindavan, it is the occasion of Rang Panchami which culminates the Holi festivities.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 22

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:23 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:33 PM. The moon rises on March 22 at 10:54 PM, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 08:56 AM on March 23, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 22

The Chaturthi tithi will be in effect upto 06:24 AM on Tuesday after which the Panchami tithi will come into effect. The Vishakha nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 08:14 PM after which Anuradha nakshatra will come into effect on Tuesday. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Tula Rashi upto 02:33 PM after which it will move to Vrishchika Rashi. The Sun will be in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 22

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:04 PM to 12:53 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 04:48 AM and remain so till 05:36 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:21 PM and prevail till 06:45 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 22

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam muhurat will be in effect from 03:31 PM to 05:02 PM. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Tuesday will be from 08:49 AM to 09:38 AM and 11:17 PM to 12:04 AM on March 23. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 09:26 AM to 10:57 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 12:28 PM to 01:59 PM, according to Panchang.

