Aaj Ka Panchang, March 25, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Sheetala Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Sheetala Ashtami.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 25

According to Panchang, the sun is predicted to rise at 6.20 am and set at 6.35 pm on March 25. The moon is expected to rise at 2.12 am on March 26 and set at 11.28 am on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 25

Ashtami tithi will remain till 10.04 pm on March 25. On Friday, after this time, Navami tithi will come into effect. Mula Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 4.07 pm on March 25. On Friday, the moon will be in the Dhanu Rashi and the sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 25

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 4.46 am to 5.33 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.03 pm to 12.52 pm on March 25. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 6.23 pm to 6.47 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.19 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 25

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 10.55 am and will end at 12.27 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 7.51 am to 10.56 am on Friday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 3.31 pm to 5.03 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on March 25. It will be from 08.47 am to 09.36 am and 12.52 pm to 01.41 pm.

