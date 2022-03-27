Aaj Ka Panchang, March 27, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

The Panchang for Sunday or Ravi var will mark the Dashami of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month. The next day is Ekadashi where people typically fast the whole day until the morning of Dwadashi.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 27

According to Panchang, the sun will rise at 06.17 am and set at 6.36 pm on March 27. The moon is expected to rise at 03.57 am on March 27 and set at 13.37 pm on the same day.

Dashami tithi will remain till 06.04 pm on March 27. On Sunday, after 06.04 pm, Ekadashi tithi will come into effect. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 01.32 pm on March 27 after which Shravana Nakshatra will come into effect. On Sunday, the moon will be in the Makara Rashi and the sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 27

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.44 am to 05.30 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.02 pm to 12.51 pm on March 27. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.24 pm to 06.48 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.19 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 27

As per Panchang, Rahu Kalam will begin at 05.04 pm and will end at 06.36 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 03.31 pm to 05.04 pm on Sunday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 12.27 am to 01.59 pm. Dur Muharat will fall once on March 27. It will be from 04.58 pm to 05.47 pm.

