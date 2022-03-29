Aaj Ka Panchang, March 29, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 29, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalvar will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Chaitra Pradosh Vrat. It is believed that on this day, people worship Lord Shiva to impress the diety and get their wishes fulfilled. On this day, people also observe fast the whole day and break the fast only after worshipping Lord Shiva and reciting vrat katha in the evening.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 29

According to Panchang, the sun is predicted to rise at 06.15 am and set at 6.37 pm on March 29. The moon is expected to rise at 05.16 am on March 30 and set at 03.49 pm on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 29

Dwadashi tithi will begin at 04.15 pm on March 28 and will remain till 02.38 pm on March 29. On Tuesday, after 02.38 pm, Trayodashi tithi will come into effect. Dhanishtha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 11.28 am on March 29. On Tuesday, the moon will be in the Kumbha Rashi and the sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 29

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.42 am to 05.28 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.01 pm to 12.51 pm on March 29. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.25 pm to 06.49 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.19 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 29

As per Drik Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 03.32 pm and will end at 05.04 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 12.26 pm to 01.59 pm on Tuesday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 09.20 am to 10.53 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on March 29. It will be from 08.43 am to 09.33 am and 11.16 pm to 12.02 am on March 30.

