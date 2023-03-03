Aaj Ka Panchang, March 3: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 3: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Ekadashi and the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing two religious festivals - Amalaki Ekadashi and Narasimha Dwadashi on this day. Read to know the tithi, timings, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day given below if you want to overcome difficulties coming your way and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 3

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:45 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:22 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 2:73 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 5:03 AM on March 4.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 3

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect up to 9:11 AM and later the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect up to 3:43 PM, after that Pushya Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Mithuna Rashi up to 8:58 AM and then after it will be observed in Karka Rashi. The sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 3

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:06 AM to 5:55 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:10 PM and 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:19 PM to 6:44 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:29 PM to 3:16 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:22 PM to 7:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 3

The ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam lies between 11:06 AM and 12:33 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 8:12 AM and 9:39 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 9:04 AM to 9:51 AM, and then from 12:57 PM to 1:43 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 3:28 PM to 4:55 PM.

