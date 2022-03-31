Aaj Ka Panchang, March 31, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 31, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Brihaspativar will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Darsha Amavasya. It is believed that on this day, people remember their ancestors and worship the departed souls. On the night of Darsha Amavasya, no moonlight is seen. People keep fast throughout the day and break it after looking at the waxing moon the next day.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 31

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 06.13 am and set at 6.38 pm on March 31. There will be no moonrise on Thursday whereas the moon is expected to set at 05.51 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 31

Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 01.19 pm on March 30 and will remain till 12.22 pm on March 31. On Thursday, after 12.22 pm, Amavasya tithi will come in effect. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 10.31 am on March 31. On Thursday, the Moon and Sun both will be in the Meena Rashi.

Advertisement

Shubh Muhurat for March 31

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.41 am to 05.26 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.01 pm to 12.50 pm on March 31. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.26 pm to 06.50 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.19 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 31

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 01.59 pm and will end at 03.32 pm. Whereas, Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 09.19 am to 10.52 am on Thursday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 06.13 am to 07.46 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on March 31. It will be from 10.21 am to 11.11 am and from 03.19 pm to 04.09 pm

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.