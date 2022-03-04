Aaj Ka Panchang, March 4, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 4, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Dwitiya Tithi in the Phalguna month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will be observed as the auspicious Phulera Dooj. This day marks the beginning of Holi and devotees prepare Lord Krishna for the festival. The day is auspicious to carry out various events like weddings, parties, or other religious programmes. Marriage ceremonies do not need any Muhurat on the day of Phulera Dooj.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 4

According to Panchang, the sun will rise at 06.43 am and set at 06.23 pm on March 4. The predicted timing of moon rise is 07.51 am on March 4. The moon is expected to set at 08.05 pm on Saturday.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 4

Dwitiya tithi will begin at 09.37 pm on March 3 and will remain till 08.45 pm on Friday. After 08.45 pm Tritiya tithi will come in effect. On March 3, the moon will be in the Meena Rashi and the sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 4

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 05.04 am to 05.54 am. Abhijit Muharat which will begin at 12.10 pm and will end at 12.56 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.11 pm to 06.35 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 02.30 pm to 03.16 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 4

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 11.06 am and will end at 12.33 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 08.11 am to 09.38 am on Friday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 03.28 pmto04.55pm. Dur Muharat will fall from 09.03 am to 09.50 am and from 12.56pmto 01.43pm.

