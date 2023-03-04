Aaj Ka Panchang, March 4: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 4: AAJ KA PANCHANG, March 4: The Panchang for this Saturday is going to mark Dwadashi and Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Phalgun. Shukla Dwadashi and Trayodashi are considered to be auspicious and are hence included in good muhurat timings. As per Drik Panchang, Hindus will be celebrating Amalaki Ekadashi Parana, Shani Trayodashi and Pradosh Vrat on this day. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day that can help you overcome difficulties and be used to predict how the day is going to unfold for you.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 4

The sunrise is expected to take place at 06:44 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 06:23 PM. The moonrise is assumed to be at 03:33 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 05:40 AM on March 5.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 4

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect up to 11:43 AM and later the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:41 PM, after that Ashlesha Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Karka Rashi, while the sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 4

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:05 AM to 05:54 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 12:10 PM to 12:56 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 06:20 PM to 06:45 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:30 PM to 03:16 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 06:23 PM to 07:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 4

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 09:38 AM to 11:06 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed between 06:44 AM to 08:11 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 06:44 AM to 07:30 AM, and then from 07:30 AM to 08:17 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 02:00 PM to 03:28 PM.

