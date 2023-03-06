CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aaj Ka Panchang, March 6, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Monday

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 6: It is anticipated that the Sun will rise at 6:41 AM and set at 6:24 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 6: According to Drik Panchang, two significant Hindu festivals, namely Masi Magam and Phalguna Chaumasi Chaudas, will be observed on this day

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 6: On this Monday, the Panchang will signify the Chaturdashi and Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, two significant Hindu festivals, namely Masi Magam and Phalguna Chaumasi Chaudas, will be observed on this day. To avoid any hindrances and gain insights into how your day will progress, you can check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings mentioned.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 6

It is anticipated that the Sun will rise at 6:41 AM and set at 6:24 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 5:24 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 6

The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain in effect until 4:17 PM, after which the Purnima Tithi will commence. The Magha Nakshatra will prevail up to 12:05 AM on March 7 and then, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will take place. The moon sign is believed to be seen in Simha Rashi, while the sun sign will be observed in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 6

The Brahma Muhurta will occur between 5:03 AM and 5:52 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place between 6:21 PM and 6:46 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:16 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be held from 6:24 PM to 7:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 6

It is important for people to be aware of various significant timings. Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious, happens between 8:09 AM and 9:37 AM, while Gulikai Kalam occurs between 2:00 PM and 3:28 PM.

Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant from 12:56 PM to 1:43 PM and then between 3:16 PM and 4:03 PM. Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 11:05 AM to 12:33 PM, and Baana muhurat will occur in Raja from 6:33 AM to full night. Knowing these timings can assist people in planning their activities or avoiding unfavorable outcomes.

