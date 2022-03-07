Aaj Ka Panchang, March 7, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

The Panchang for Monday, or Somvar, will mark the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi in the Phalguna month. The day will also be marked by Somvar fast. On Monday, Hindu devotees worship Lord Shiva and keep fast to impress the diety. Girls keep the fast to get the husband of their will and others to fulfill their wishes. Somvar fast begins from sunrise and ends at sunset.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 7

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 6:40 am. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 6:25 pm. The moon will rise on March 8 at 9:25 am while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 10:57 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 7

The Panchami tithi will start at 9:12 pm on March 6 and will be in effect up to 10:32 pm on Monday after which the Sashti tithi will come into effect. The Bharani nakshatra or constellation will be effective till up to 5:54 am on March 8. According to the Panchang, the moon will be in Mesha Rashi. The Sun will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 7

The auspicious Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:09 pm to 12:56 pm. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 5:02 am and remain so till 5:51 am. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 6:13 pm and prevail till 6:37 pm. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 2:30 pm to 3:17 pm, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 6:25 pm to 7:38 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 7

The Rahu Kalam will come into effect from 8:08 am to 9:36 am. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 11:04 am to 12:32 pm, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 2:00 pm to 3:28 pm. If you plan to do any auspicious work, you must avoid it in inauspicious timings.

