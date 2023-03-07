CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsWPL 2023Ind vs AusTrending News
Home » News » horoscope » Aaj Ka Panchang, March 7: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday
1-MIN READ

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 7: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 05:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 07: In some part of the country, including Maharashtra, Holi will be celebrated today. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 07: In some part of the country, including Maharashtra, Holi will be celebrated today. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 07: Devotees will be observing several auspicious festivals including Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan, Vasant Purnima, Lakshmi Jayanti Attukal Pongal, and many more.

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 07: The Panchang will signify the Purnima and Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha on this Tuesday, March 7 as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing several auspicious festivals on this day including Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan, Vasant Purnima, Lakshmi Jayanti Attukal Pongal, and many more.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Best 50 SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Wishes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

In some part of the country, like Maharashtra, Holi will be celebrated today. To ensure a smooth day and gain insights into what lies ahead, review the mentioned tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 7

RELATED STORIES

It is anticipated that the sun will rise at 6:40 AM and set at 6:24 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 6:19 PM and set at 6:44 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 7

The Purnima Tithi will remain in effect until 6:09 PM, then the Pratipada Tithi will commence. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will prevail up to 2:22 AM on March 8, post it Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will take place. The moon sign is believed to be in Simha Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 7

The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled to start at 5:02 AM and end at 5:51 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will remain active from 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur from 6:22 PM to 6:47 PM. Furthermore, the Vijaya Muhurat will take place from 2:30 PM to 3:17 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be observed from 6:24 PM to 7:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 7

Knowing about important timings can benefit individuals. One noteworthy timing to be mindful of is the Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious and falls between 3:28 PM and 4:56 PM. Another timing to take note of is the Gulikai Kalam, which is expected to occur from 12:32 PM to 2:00 PM.

The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant from 9:01 AM to 9:48 AM and again between 11:18 PM and 12:07 AM on March 8. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 9:36 AM to 11:04 AM, while the Baana muhurat from Raja is relevant from 6:33 AM on March 8.

Understanding and taking note of these timings can assist people in planning their activities or avoiding any unfavorable outcomes.

Read all the Latest News here

Tags:
  1. Aaj ka Panchang
  2. Aaj Ka Panchang 2023
  3. Hindu Panchang
  4. Panchang
  5. Panchang 2023
  6. panchang today
first published:March 07, 2023, 05:00 IST
last updated:March 07, 2023, 05:00 IST
Read More