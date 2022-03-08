Aaj Ka Panchang, March 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalwar will mark the Shashthi Tithi in the Phalguna month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the festival of Karthigai Deepam. Mainly celebrated by Tamil Hindus, Karthigai Deepam is one of the oldest festivals celebrated by Tamil people. Karthigai Deepam is performed on the day when Krittika Nakshatra is in effect.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 8

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:39 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:25 PM. The moon rises on March 8 at 09:58 AM, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 11:53 PM on Tuesday, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 8

The Shashthi tithi will be in effect up to 12:31 AM on March 9 on Tuesday after which the Chaturthi tithi will come into effect. The Krittika nakshatra or constellation will be effective throughout the night on Tuesday. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Meena Rashi up to 02:29 AM on March 6 after which it will move to Mesha Rashi up to 12:31 PM after which it will move to Vrishabha Rashi. The Sun will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 8

According to Panchang, the Ravi Yoga and the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be effective on Tuesday for the whole day. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail on Tuesday from 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:01 AM and remain so till 05:50 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:13 PM and prevail till 06:37 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:30 PM to 03:17 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 8

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat of Vidaal Yoga will prevail throughout Tuesday. The Rahu Kalam muhurat will be in effect from 03:29 PM to 04:57 PM. Timings for Varjyam muhurat are from 07:13 PM to 08:59 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 09:36 AM to 11:04 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 12:32 PM to 02:00 PM, according to Panchang.

