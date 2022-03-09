Aaj Ka Panchang, March 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 9, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday, or Brihaspativar, will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month. The day will be observed as the beginning of Phalguna Ashtahnika. It is one of the oldest Jain rituals in which the eight days are observed auspicious. In Hindu religion, people worship Lord Vishnu during Ashtahnika. The day will also be marked as the Brihaspati fast. Devotees of Lord Brihaspati keep the fast from sunrise to sunset to please the deity. In the evening, they worship the tree of Banana, make prasad with whole wheat flour and recite the vrat katha.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 9

According to Panchang, the sun is expected to rise at 6.38 am on March 9. The sunset timings are predicted to be 6.26 pm. The moon will rise at 10.35 am and is expected to set at 12.49 am on March 10.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 9

Saptami tithi will begin at 12.32 am on March 9 and will remain till 2.56 am on March 10. On Friday, after 2.56 am Ashtami tithi will come into effect. On March 9, the moon will be in the Vrisabha Rashi and the sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Advertisement

Shubh Muhurat for March 9

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.00 am to 05.49 am. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 6.14 pm to 6.38 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.17 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 9

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 12.32 pm and will end at 2.00 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 11.03 am to 12.32 pm on Thursday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 8.06 am to 9.35 am. Dur Muharat will fall from 12.08 pm to 12.55 pm on March 9.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.