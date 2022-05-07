Aaj Ka Panchang, May 07, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 7, 2022: The Hindu Vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Shashti tithi of the Vaishakha month on Saturday. Currently witnessing the lunar phase called the Shukla Paksha, the day will be Shanivar or Saturday and it will also be observed as Vaishakha Shashti. The day will also be observed as the auspicious Shanivar fast. On this day, people who are suffering from the effect of Shani Dev keeps the fast to keep the Lord happy to remove hurdles from their life. Shanivar fast is kept for seven consecutive days. On this day, people also offer mustard oil to Shani Dev to worship the Lord.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 07

According to Panchang, the sun is expected to rise at 05:36 am on May 07. The sunset timings are predicted to be 07:00 pm. The moon will rise at 10:19 am on May 07 and is expected to set at 12:45 am on May 08.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 07

Shashthi tithi will begin at 12:36 pm on May 06 and will remain till 02:56 pm on Saturday. On Saturday, after 02:56 pm Saptami tithi will come into effect. On May 07, the moon will be in the Karka Rashi. The sun will be in the Mesh Rashi. Punarvasu nakshatra or constellation will be visible till 12:18 pm on May 07.

Shubh Muhurat for May 07

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04:11 am to 04:53 am. Abhijit Muharat which will begin at 11:51 am will end at 12:45 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06:46 pm to 07:10 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 02:32 pm to 03:25 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 07

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 08:57 am and will end at 10:37 am whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 05:36 am to 07:16 am on Saturday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 01:58 pm to 03:39 pm. Dur Muharat will be longer on Saturday. It will be from 05.36 am to 07.23 am.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.