Aaj Ka Panchang, May 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 1, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivar will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakha. Ishti will be observed today. Vaishnava followers keep a day long fast and perform yajna on this day. Ishti is an important ritual performed foir the fulfilment of desires.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 1

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 5:41 am and set at 6:56 pm on Sunday. Moon is predicted to rise at 5:54 am and moonset at 7:31 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details With Their Timings for May 1

Pratipada tithi will be in effect all day on Sunday. Bharani Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect upto 10:11 pm on May 1. Krittika nakshatra is predicted to be in effect after this time. On Sunday, the Moon and Sun are both going to be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 1

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:15 am and be in effect up to 4:58 am. Abhijit Muhurat is going to be in effect from 11:52 am to 12:45 pm on Sunday. Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 6:43 pm to 7:07 pm. Vijaya Muharat will be in effect from 2:31 pm to 3:24 pm on this day.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 1

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 5:17 pm and end at 6:56 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 3:37 pm to 5:17 pm on Sunday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 12:18 pm to 1:58 pm. Dur Muharat will fall only once on May 1 from 5:10 pm to 6:03 pm.

